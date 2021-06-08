Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $977,718. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $5,889,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

