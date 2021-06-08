Kurt Knight Sells 25,850 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66.

American Well stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,324. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -6.28. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

