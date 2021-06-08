Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce sales of $19.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.64 million and the highest is $20.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $78.33 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -15.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 4,695 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $281,934.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,307.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,697 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,432. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

