Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,697 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,432. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,861,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. 11,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -15.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

