L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,208 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of L Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in L Brands by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

