L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LB. B. Riley lifted their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperformer rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.

NYSE LB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. 3,254,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31. L Brands has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

