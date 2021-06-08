L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Todd A. Taylor Sells 5,312 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LHX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,278. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $223.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

