L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Todd A. Taylor Sells 5,312 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LHX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,278. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $223.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.93.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $137,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
