La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LZB shares. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

