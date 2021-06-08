Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.47

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$47.47 and last traded at C$47.28, with a volume of 141091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. Eight Capital increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.36.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.882551 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

