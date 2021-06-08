Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.47

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$47.47 and last traded at C$47.28, with a volume of 141091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.25.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. Eight Capital increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.36.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
