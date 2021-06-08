Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

