Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.
Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.