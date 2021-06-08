Lambda 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.83 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $56.46 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00964615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.54 or 0.09551404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00050773 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,062,668 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.