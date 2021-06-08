Landbox (LAND) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Landbox has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $369,996.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00254899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00229772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.18 or 0.01166610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,098.91 or 0.99544044 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.