Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB) Trading Down 5%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDKB)’s stock price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.82.

About Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank, provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and municipal and corporate customers. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking, money market, club, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit and certificate of deposit registry service; credit cards; and home equity, term, auto, and personal loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

