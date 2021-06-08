Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.050-0.120 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LE traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,307. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

