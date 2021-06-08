Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Etienne Montagut Sells 7,435 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 466,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.
