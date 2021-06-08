Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $878,303.75 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $878,303.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,885 shares in the company, valued at $24,868,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $186,549.48.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 1,251,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,018. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.39, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,004,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

