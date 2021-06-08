Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead Sells 902 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 14th, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 294 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $13,632.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 290 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $14,589.90.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 1,251,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

