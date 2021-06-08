Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $130,837.80 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 1,251,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,018. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 247,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

