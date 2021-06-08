Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.51

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 746114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,741,000 after buying an additional 396,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 387,552 shares during the period. CPV Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 20,166.4% in the first quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,192 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 113.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,687 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

