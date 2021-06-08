Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Shares Down 1.3%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 533,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 741,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

LEAF has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities set a C$0.75 target price on Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$290.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Leaf Mobile Inc engages in developing and producing counter culture mobile games. It offers various games that includes Cheech & Chong Bud Farm; Bud Farm Idle Tycoon; Bud Farm Grass Roots; Bud Farm 420; Archer: Danger Phone; The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s; The Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money; It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Dragon Up: Idle Adventure; and FUBAR: Idle Party Tycoon.

