Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $845.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

