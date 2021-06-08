Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

LDOS opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

