Lendingblock (LND) Price Tops $0.0025

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $755.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 68.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lendingblock

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

