Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 72,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,232. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Insiders sold 736,060 shares of company stock worth $21,136,651 in the last 90 days.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.