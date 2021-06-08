Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.84

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 2098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.00.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.