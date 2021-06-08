Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.47. 1,246,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,046,430. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.31.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

