Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.
LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.72.
Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.47. 1,246,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,046,430. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.31.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
