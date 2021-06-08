LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 204.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $343.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at $629,845.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 11,100 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

