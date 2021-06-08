LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.78 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LFMD traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.76.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch bought 22,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,845.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Stefan Galluppi bought 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899 over the last ninety days. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LifeMD stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of LifeMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

