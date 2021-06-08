Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s stock price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 18,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,355,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZEV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.