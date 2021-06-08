Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEV. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZEV stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,760. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

