Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.78. 80,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.02. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -65.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $53,731,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

