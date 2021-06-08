Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 80,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,597. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $79,209,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

