Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-94 million.
Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. 1,039,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,872. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.81.
Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lightspeed POS
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
