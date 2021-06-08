Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-94 million.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. 1,039,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,872. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.81.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

