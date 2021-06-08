Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. 124,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,597. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

