Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.54.

LSPD traded up C$2.67 on Tuesday, reaching C$89.88. The company had a trading volume of 721,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,457. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$29.00 and a 1 year high of C$104.98. The company has a market cap of C$11.80 billion and a PE ratio of -62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.45.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

