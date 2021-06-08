Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$150.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.89% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.54.

LSPD traded up C$2.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.88. 721,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,457. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$82.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$29.00 and a 1 year high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

