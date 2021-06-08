Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limbach in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of LMB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $95.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Limbach has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $156,062.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.