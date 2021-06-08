Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMNR. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.76, a PEG ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 7,119 shares worth $128,432. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

