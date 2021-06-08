Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ: LINC) in the last few weeks:

6/8/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

5/11/2021 – Lincoln Educational Services had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LINC stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

