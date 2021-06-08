Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lowered by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,452 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

NYSE:LIN opened at $291.58 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $197.26 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.