LiquidApps Price Down 25.8% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and $30,859.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00104604 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

