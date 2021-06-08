Litecoin Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $154.30 or 0.00470598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.30 billion and $3.04 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

