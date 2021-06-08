Lition (LIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $403,165.39

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $403,165.39 and $2,241.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,889.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.21 or 0.07614017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.03 or 0.01787890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00479595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00168372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.92 or 0.00762932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00492263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00394961 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner.

Lition Coin Trading

