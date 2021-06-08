LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

LivaNova stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.42. 3,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

