LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

LKA Gold Incorporated (OTCMKTS:LKAI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 8,800 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12.

LKA Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKAI)

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company engages in an exploration program at the Golden Wonder mine located near Lake City, Colorado. It owns real and personal property interests, including patented and unpatented mining claims, water rights, buildings, fixtures, improvements, equipment, and permits situated in Lake City, Colorado.

