Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 60 at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s current price.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 49.10 ($0.64).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON LLOY traded down GBX 0.64 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 48.99 ($0.64). 62,801,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,683,984. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.76 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.64.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 499,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 829,912 shares of company stock valued at $36,355,419.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.