Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.85

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$75.85 and last traded at C$75.65, with a volume of 19680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.51.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$25.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4877934 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.