LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,909.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $2,909.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,623,537 coins and its circulating supply is 51,410,761 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

