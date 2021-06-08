Longitude Cayman Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lessened its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Shake Shack makes up about 1.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned 0.11% of Shake Shack worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

NYSE SHAK traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.