Longitude Cayman Ltd. Invests $10.75 Million in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 627,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,000. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V comprises 4.1% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned 0.62% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPOE. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. 4,755,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

